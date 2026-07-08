MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir notched up identical scores (9) but played contrasting knocks when India registered its lowest-ever T20I total (74) against Australia at the MCG in 2008. Eighteen years later, the two masterminds behind India's unforgettable World Cup triumphs found themselves with front-row seats to a horror show against England at Trent Bridge on Tuesday in Nottingham. While Dhoni celebrated his 45th birthday in the iconic Radcliffe Road Stand, head coach Gambhir stood on the pavilion sidelines, helplessly watching a misfiring Shreyas Iyer-led Indian side still desperately chasing their first win after five games on this punishing UK tour.

Ask the lone Indian journalist (from a prominent news agency) who stood isolated in a sea of blue to capture Dhoni's rare appearance, and he will tell you how excruciating it was for the greatest captain (the visiting side has ever known) to fight his way out of Trent Bridge. The same journalist, fresh from Gambhir's explosive press conference, might also paint a vivid picture of the head coach enduring a barrage of questions after his team suffered their biggest defeat ever (by runs) in the shortest format.

Fair to say, the press conference room on the second floor of the Radcliffe Road Stand housed a strange mix of all worlds: sympathisers, critics, and starry-eyed schoolboys, all under one roof. Standing tall amid the presser storm was head coach Gambhir, who took every tough question head-on, unflinching and unapologetic - no funny business.

"Hi coach. Back-to-back five losses and..." the journalist had barely taken off with his question, before Gambhir politely schooled him with a smile. "Four," the Indian head coach corrected him. "You can watch the game better?!" Gambhir drew first blood on a day when many Indian fans were raving about Argentina's thrilling win over Egypt at the FIFA World Cup.

"Three games ago, we were World Champions, and now we suffered a clean sweep against Ireland and have lost two games here in England. What's your assessment?" the reporter asked.

"We just haven't played well. It's as simple as that," Gambhir said. "You don't become a bad team after four games, do you?"

The former India opener asserted that even a World Cup-winning side will lose if they fail to read overseas conditions better. And India haven't done that since the Ireland series. For the record: This is the first time India have witnessed a winless drought in five consecutive T20Is.

“What Sanju Samson has done for India at World Cup is phenomenal; no hard rule says he can't return in this series.”



Gautam Gambhir delivers explosive press conference after Trent Bridge defeat #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/r3FXgdS3Nb — Siddharth Thakur (@fvosid) July 7, 2026

After answering the burning question about Sanju Samson's omission, Gambhir gave England head coach Brendon McCullum a special mention. "Why do you think England are playing better in T20Is than the other two formats?" an English journalist asked.

"I think that's something Brendon needs to answer honestly. I can't answer on his part," Gambhir said with a smile. For Gambhir, England are a proper white-ball team - a point the head coach was quick to underline by recalling their nervy 5-run defeat to India in the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

When a young journalist said Prince Yadav had taken to international cricket 'like a duck to water', Gambhir simply opted to cut him off mid-sentence: "It's just two games. Don't jump the gun!"

The Indian head coach noted that Yadav has ''a lot to improve" even though he has "started his career very well". Sensing that Gambhir wouldn't yield, reporters also tried to lighten the mood by shifting focus to the only bright spot of the Indian performance - Yadav's spell.

As the reigning world champions led by a new captain struggled through a deep identity crisis, head coach Gambhir refused to mince words and called a spade a spade.

"He (Yadav) has started his career really well, especially today, because on these conditions and against a batting lineup like this, he had put his hand up and performed phenomenally well. But again, he's got a lot to improve as well," Gambhir said.

"Tracking analysis is easy, but the overs he bowled - whether it was sixth in the powerplay or the 19th at the death - When you produce performances like that in just your second T20I, and that too in such difficult phases of the game, it shows - the boy has a bright future. I hope he keeps working hard," Gambhir added.

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