Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's much-awaited and massively hyped debut ended in a whimper, but India, riding on Tilak Varma's last-over heroics, managed a decent 190 for 7 against England in overcast and windy conditions during the second T20 International in Manchester on Saturday. Tilak (24 not out off 11 balls), whose batting approach has been heavily criticised, smashed Jofra Archer (1/40 in 4 overs) for 17 runs in the 20th over to take India to a respectable total, even though it might have been slightly below the par score of 200.

The extra bounce and crosswinds on a skiddy surface did make batting difficult as the world caught its first glimpse of the 15-year-old debutant, who broke Sachin Tendulkar's nearly 37-year-old record, on the international stage.

However, his stay was restricted to 10 balls, during which he collected two sixes and a couple of singles to score 14 before being stumped by Jos Buttler off off-spinner Will Jacks.

No second thoughts. Just clean striking.



Another confident maximum from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on debut.



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This is how you announce yourself.



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi launches Jofra Archer for his first international six.



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Abhishek Sharma (43 off 24 balls), skipper Shreyas Iyer (37 off 22 balls) and Ishan Kishan (49 off 43 balls) all got runs but looked comfortable only in patches, with England's bowlers mixing things up quite nicely.

Kishan, in particular, was exceptionally scratchy, failing to pick the slower deliveries and variations in length bowled by the spinners.

While Archer's sheer pace and the bounce he extracted from the surface had Abhishek in all sorts of trouble early on, it was seamer Sam Curran's (3/33 in 4 overs) pace-off strategy and assortment of slower variations that made life difficult for the Indian batters after the powerplay.

Jacks (1/22 in 3 overs) and left-arm spinner Liam Dawson (1/27 in 3 overs) finished with good figures. Even Adil Rashid (0/21 in 2 overs) was not exactly taken to the cleaners, as boundaries were hard to come by.

In his first 12 balls, Abhishek played and missed around 10 of them. Archer cranked it up to 90 miles per hour, pitched the ball on a hard length and got it to deviate away.

At the other end, even Sooryavanshi struggled to cope with the extra bounce but managed a six each off Archer and Josh Tongue. The first came when Archer tried to cramp him for room and the left-hander played a no-look whip-scoop behind for six. The shot against Tongue was a more familiar IPL-style hoick over long-on.

However, England skipper Harry Brook rightly introduced Jacks, who bowled a wide, loopy off-break that Sooryavanshi charged down the track to but missed by a foot and a half, resulting in a stumping.

After an initial phase of playing and missing, Abhishek got his mojo back against bowlers with comparatively less pace than Archer.

It was still his ability to hit through the line that took him to 43, as he used the field admirably and targeted the shorter side of the ground. He should be cursing his luck, though, as his sharp flick off a Curran full toss went straight to Tom Banton, who was stationed at least 15 metres inside the midwicket boundary.

Iyer and Kishan added 65 for the third wicket, but even their biggest supporters would not claim that they dominated the England attack during those middle overs.

Iyer, though, looked a bit better, trying to use his feet, but the bigger dimensions of the Old Trafford ground made boundary-scoring difficult

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