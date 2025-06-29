India pacer Mohammed Siraj was involved in a hilarious moment during the team's practice ahead of the second Test vs England. The contest is set to take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham, starting July 2. Team India has been training on the ground for the game. Since the lower-order batters failed miserably in the series-opener, the bowlers have been putting in hard yards to improve their batting performance before the second game. Siraj is no expection as he is also working hard on his batting in the nets.

A dramatic moment took place during the training when Siraj discovered that his bat was broken. While enquiring about the broken bat, the pacer showed a bit of anger only to change his mood in no time and letting that moment pass away with a laugh. "How's my bat broken? Who broke my bat yaar (friend)?" wrote Times of India sharing the words of Siraj in a video. After the query, the pacer stared a bit and then started laughing.

India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the second Test against England as a part of workload management. Ahead of the series, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir had already made it clear that Bumrah will not be available for all the five Test matches. Given that there is only a three-day gap between the second and the third Test, Bumrah is set to miss one of the games, with the second one being the most likely.

If Bumrah misses out the second game, it will open the doors for either of Arshdeep Singh or Akash Deep, who are the other two fast bowlers in the India squad. Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur were part of the playing XI in the first Test against England.

In Bumrah's absence, there will be a lot of pressure on Mohammed Siraj, who becomes the senior-most pacer in that case. In the first game, Siraj failed to impress with the ball. He picked just two wickets while bowling 41 overs in the game.

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.