The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy concluded on Monday, with India clinching a heroic victory by 6 runs in the 5th and final Test against England to level the series 2-2. While the entire Indian camp was jubilant to earn a much-deserved draw, the result of the match meant that the trophy had to be shared between the two teams. However, the trophy presentation at the Kennington Oval left many fans disappointed as the greats Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson couldn't be spotted, despite the series being named after them.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy got its name after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) decided to rename it from the Pataudi Trophy. The name change, at first, had also triggered a controversy, before the ECB decided to make some amends by introducing the winners' medals in the name of the Pataudis. Yet, when it came to the trophy presentation, none of the members of the Pataudi family, Anderson or Tendulkar were present at the Oval on Monday.

The sorry sight triggered many questions among the lovers of the game, with the ECB being targeted for its failure to give Anderson, Tendulkar and the Pataudi family the honour they deserved.

ENGLAND AND INDIA SHARE THE ANDERSON TENDULKAR TROPHY. pic.twitter.com/ZaRjNFtQGh — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 4, 2025

Before the start of the series, the ECB had received plenty of criticism for its decision to rename the Pataudi Trophy. The board was even asked by some former cricketers to invite the members of the Pataudi family and honour them at the start of the series. However, nothing along those lines actually happened. Some thought that the ECB might look to salvage some pride by inviting them for the final match, but the series ended without seeing such a guest being honoured.

Unlike the members of the Pataudi family, both Anderson and Tendulkar were present during the June trophy launch. But the ECB erred when it came to the Trophy presentation at the end of the series. It isn't yet known whether the board had even invited these esteemed guests for the trophy presentation. An official response from the ECB is awaited on the controversy.