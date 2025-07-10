Shubman Gill has already proven that he can lead from the front with his bat after he scored a ton and a double century in the 2nd India vs England Test. In the third India vs England Test at Lord's he proved that he can be tactical and is well adept in playing mind games too. In the first session on Thursday, he made a brilliant bowling change to bring in Nitish Kumar Reddy in the 14th over and the result was instant as the fast bowling allrounder got two wickets.

Then in the second session, when England into the shell, Gill taunted Joe Root and Ollie Pope brutally. "No more entertaining cricket. Welcome back to the boring Test cricket." In the second session, England scored 70 in 24 overs at 2.91/over.

#ShubmanGill, with the most sarcastic sledge of the season kyunki ye seekhne nahi, sikhane aaye hain



“Welcome to Boring Test Cricket.”



Who said Test matches aren't spicy? #ENGvIND 3rd TEST, DAY 1 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar https://t.co/H1YUOckUwK pic.twitter.com/U7fEy4HXpR — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 10, 2025

India kept England's run rate in check but Joe Root and Ollie Pope chugged along to take the hosts to 153 for two at tea on day one of the Lord's Test here on Thursday.

England, known for their ultra-aggressive approach, had a rather subdued session by their standards with Root (54 batting off 109 balls) and Pope (44 batting off 103) going back to classical Test match batting approach.

They were happy to leave balls outside the off-stump to ensure that no damage was done, scoring a mere 70 runs from 24 overs in the session.

From India's point of view, Rishabh Pant had an injury scare as angled down the leg ball from Jasprit Bumrah crashed into his left fingertips, forcing him to leave the field.

Dhruv Jurel replaced him behind the stumps.

Root brought up his fifty with a boundary in the fine-leg region.

In the morning session, India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy struck twice in an eventful over to leave England at 83 for two at lunch.

On expected lines, Prasidh Krishna made way for Bumrah as the sole change in the Indian playing eleven.

Ben Stokes, only for the second time in the Bazball era, opted to bat in a home game.

The trio of Bumrah, Akash Deep and Mohamed Siraj did ask a few questions but England opening duo of Ben Duckett (23 off 40) and Zak Crawley (18 off 43) survived the first hour of play, reaching 39 for no loss in 13 overs.

Due to the unique slope, the Indian bowlers understandably took some time to get used to the up and down nature of the ground while running in.

Bumrah bowled from both Pavillion End and Nursery end while Akash Deep, who took a match haul of 10 at Edgbaston, bowled with the new ball from Nursery end.

Captain Shubman Gill could have brought back Akash Deep after the first hour, instead, he gave the ball to Reddy from Nursery End and he did not disappoint.

The first breakthrough was a rather lucky one with Duckett gloving a short ball on the leg side to the wicket-keeper.

The following ball Ollie Pope could have been dismissed the very next ball but Gill could not latch on to a tough chance at gully.

The last ball of the over produced the wicket of Crawley. It was a beauty that seamed away from length, inducing an outside edge on the way to the keeper.