Former cricketer Irfan Pathan has reacted to India head coach Gautam Gambhir's verbal altercation with The Oval groundsman Lee Fortis, that unfolded during the team's optional practice session on Tuesday. India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, while speaking at a press conference, said that Fortis' objections to a cooler being wheeled on to the square sparked the argument. Kotak also revealed that Gambhir lost his cool after Fortis shouted at the members of the Indian team management. Since the incident took place, several pictures of Fortis standing on the pitch, alongside England head coach Brendon McCullum have gone viral on social media.

Speaking on the debate, Irfan questioned why an English coach is allowed to stand on the pitch but not an Indian.

"So an English coach can walk onto the pitch to inspect it? but an Indian coach can't? Are we still stuck in the colonial era?" Pathan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Gambhir, a 58-test veteran, was seen wagging his finger as Fortis looked on, stating: "You can't tell us what to do" and "You don't tell any of us what to do."

Gambhir can also be heard adding, "You're just the groundsman, nothing beyond."

After walking away in conversation with India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, who appeared to take on the role of mediator, Fortis told Gambhir he may be forced to lodge a complaint against him, drawing a response of "You can go and report to whoever you want."

Kotak added, "At the end of the day it is a cricket pitch. It is not an antique where you can't touch."

Relations between the teams had been relatively serene until a time-wasting row midway through the third test at Lord's, involving England batters Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett.

The fourth test ended in rancor, with England captain Ben Stokes annoyed that Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja declined his offer of an early handshake for a draw as both were eyeing centuries.

