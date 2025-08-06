Former Indian cricket team skipper Sourav Ganguly gave a clear verdict on the Shubman Gill-led side drawing the Test series against England without top stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both Virat and Rohit announced their retirements from the format just ahead of the series. However, the new-look team under Gill's leadership showed promise and were able to level the series with a memorable win in the fifth Test match at The Oval. Ganguly said that 'Indian cricket stops for no one' and pointed out that youngsters have stepped up and filled the void left by the star cricketers.

"Indian cricket stops for no one. There is so much talent. Look at the way they all batted. Outstanding. That is how Indian cricket is. When Sunil Gavaskar left, Sachin Tendulkar came. As did Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman. When they left, Virat Kohli emerged. And when Kohli left, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Gill stood up. Indian cricket has so much talent that this will only keep on growing. We have a tremendous system, where domestic cricket is so strong. The IPL is such a platform. Then there is the A team, Under-19 team as well," Ganguly told Sports Tak.

Although India failed to win their first Test series in England since 2007, Ganguly was pleased with how the team performed and he specifically talked about the consistent performance from most batters.

"India played brilliantly in England. In the second innings of the Manchester Test, they were 0/2, and from there to have levelled the series at the Oval is indicative of a very strong performance. It's a young team; congratulations to Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir. They went to England with this team only to see everyone perform so brilliantly. I don't think that after 2002 or 2007, India's top six batters have consistently delivered such an outstanding performance in England. Be it KL Rahul, Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, or Washington Sundar. They have batted so consistently throughout five Tests, which was heartwarming to see," the former India captain added.