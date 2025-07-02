India captain Shubman Gill made some bold changes to the team for the second Test against England at Edgbaston, with Jasprit Bumrah's exclusion unarguably being the highlight. While there were talks about Bumrah being left out, as part of workload management, were making rounds for a few days, the exclusion of Sai Sudharsan, who made his debut in the series opener, left many stunned. Sudharsan made way for a spin-bowling all-rounder in the form of Washington Sundar.

At the time of toss, Gill explained that though Bumrah was available, the team decided to rest him in order to better manage his workload.

"Would've bowled first as well. If there's anything in the wicket, it's in the first day. Three changes - Reddy, Washi, and Akash Deep come in. No Bumrah. Just to manage his workload. Third Test being at Lord's, we think there'll be more in that pitch so we'll use him there. We were tempted to play Kuldeep but decided to add some depth to the batting," Gill said at the time of toss.

England, meanwhile, selected an unchanged XI from the first Test that saw them secure a 5-wicket win.

"We're going to bowl. Overhead conditions favour it. Did you consider everything (bringing Archer into the squad?). Very good team performance last week, we're confident. You understand the conditions better as you go deeper into the Test. Brains and me and Baz are not three things you put together. Great run chase, great Test to be part of great start to the series. Last week is last week, need to concentrate on this week," England captain Ben Stokes said after winning the toss.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir