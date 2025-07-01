India's playing XI, particularly the pace attack, is set to experience changes for the second Test against England at Edgbaston. The major reason for this is that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is all but out of contention for a spot in the XI, with the management seemingly deciding that this will be one of the Tests where he will be rested as part of workload management. However, a surprise candidate has reportedly emerged to replace Bumrah in India's playing XI for the second Test.

As per multiple journalists present at Edgbaston, 28-year-old right-arm seamer Akash Deep is set to take Bumrah's spot in the playing XI.

As per reports, Akash Deep featured heavily during India's training session on Monday, just two days ahead of the second Test, which starts on Wednesday, July 2.

Alongside Akash Deep, pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, both of whom featured in the first Test, were also heavily involved in the practice. Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh featured less, and is likely to miss out on the playing XI according to reports.

Jasprit Bumrah was also taken aside for a long chat by head coach Gautam Gambhir, as per reports. Bumrah featured in the first Test at Headingley, taking the first five-wicket haul of the series. However, despite India's defeat, coach Gambhir has remained adamant about sticking to the workload management plan and playing Bumrah in no more than three Tests.

However, adding some confusion to what the playing XI could be, journalists present at Edgbaston also revealed that Bumrah also marked his run-up and got some practice in.

Akash Deep has played for India in seven Tests previously, last featuring in the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia in December 2024. He has taken 15 wickets in his Test career so far.

On the other hand, Arshdeep is yet to make his Test debut. At the age of 26, Arshdeep is already India's leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket. However, he may have to wait for his chance in whites.

Question marks were raised regarding India's bowling attack after the first Test, where India failed to take 10 wickets in the second innings, leading to England completing the second-highest successful run chase on English soil in Test cricket. Ben Duckett slammed 149 in the second innings as India faced the agony of becoming the first-ever team to lose a Test match despite having five centurions in the team.