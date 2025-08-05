Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan had a big praise for Shubman Gill and the team management after the victory in the 5th Test match against England on Monday. Pathan pointed out that the team management stuck to their decisions to play all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar to boost the batting. There were many experts as well as fans who wanted Kuldeep Yadav to play as a specialist spinner but Pathan believes that the team did not pay heed to 'outside noise'. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna emerged as the top performers on Monday as the Shubman Gill-led side pulled off a stunning six-run win over England to level the five match series 2-2.

"This Indian team doesn't give heed to outside noise. The outside noise asks them to play Kuldeep Yadav from the first Test to the fifth Test. India didn't play him. What they wanted was to increase batting depth. They backed it and drew the series 2-2 to prove they are a good touring side,” Pathan said on YouTube.

"Shubman Gill will keep the No.4 spot for so many years. [He] Scripted records after records. He was equally impressive as captain, especially today [under pressure on Day 5 at The Oval],” he added.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif called “a big win for India” despite the series ending in a 2-2 draw, India pulled off one of their most sensational Test victories — a six-run triumph in the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval.

From being written off before the series began to levelling it on the final day with nerves of steel and a clutch bowling effort, this Indian team showcased what Kaif hailed as a triumph “won on the field — not on paper.”

"First of all, I don't think many people gave this Indian team a chance. They went to England without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R. Ashwin. Shubman Gill was a new captain, and there were questions raised about that, too. Some experts predicted a 3-1 or 4-1 loss. But this Indian team showed that matches are won on the field — not on paper," Kaif told IANS.

(With IANS inputs)