Sachin Tendulkar has finally spoken out on the decision to rename the series trophy between India and England to the 'Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy', and has also revealed his efforts to keep the Pataudi legacy alive. Recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) decided to rename the series, moving away from the 'Pataudi Trophy' name, which was in honour of former India captain Mansoor Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi. The decision to remove the Pataudi name was met by backlash from experts and fans alike, and Tendulkar has now revealed his thoughts on the row.

"Let me then tell you the full thing. First things first, the decision to retire the trophy rested with the BCCI and the ECB. Only after they had taken the decision did they communicate that to me," Tendulkar said in an interview with RevSportz.

"As far as the Pataudi family is concerned, I am conscious of the contribution they have made to Indian cricket. Pataudi senior played for England and for India, while Tiger Pataudi captained India with distinction. I did not see them play for I wasn't born, but I have indeed heard stories and those stories inspire us all," Tendulkar said.

"That's why I was determined to ensure that the legacy was kept intact," he stated.

Tendulkar revealed that he had called up International Cricket Council (ICC) President and former BCCI Secretary Jay Shah to try and keep the Pataudi legacy intact.

"When I got to know, I called the (Pataudi) family and had a conversation. Thereafter, I spoke to Mr Jay Shah, the BCCI and the ECB, and mentioned to them that something had to be done to ensure the legacy stayed on," Tendulkar revealed.

As it has turned out, the Pataudi legacy has been kept on in a slightly different manner. The winning captain of the series will now be awarded the Pataudi Medal of Excellence.

Tendulkar explained the significance of the series trophy being named after him, and what it meant to him, especially since he had an English condition.

"Not many know that the first-ever flight that I took was also to England in 1988 as part of the Star Cricket Club team. Thereafter, my first international hundred was at Old Trafford, and was a match-saving one which kept the series alive. I was the first non-English cricketer to play for Yorkshire, where you are now. Also, my mother-in-law is English, so there is a family connection there as well. So, England was a very strong connection in my 24-year-long career, and as I said I also have an opposition supporter within my family! So in every way I feel humbled that the trophy was named after Jimmy Anderson who has been one of the greatest players to play for England and myself," Sachin said.

The first Test of the newly-named Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy kickstarts on Friday, June 20.