Team India lost its fourth wicket of the second innings right before stumps on Day 4 of the Lord's Test, as Akash Deep failed to last for more than 11 balls. Though KL Rahul is still standing tall, the fact that India have lost 4 wickets for a score of just 58 runs is understandably worrying for fans. Many felt that the team should've sent Rishabh Pant to bat instead of night watchman Akash Deep. Though it isn't known if sending Pant was an option that late in the game, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed an intriguing tale of the wicket-keeper batter not wanting to bat so late.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Ashwin recalled a series where Rahul Dravid was Team India's coach. In a similar situation, it was Pant's turn to go out and bat, but he refused to do so as only 30-40 minutes were left in the game. The team then sent pacer Jaydev Unadkat as nightwatchman.

"I'll tell you a story. Remember that Test match in Mirpur when India were chasing some 140 runs to win? So I was sitting and relaxing in the dressing room after bowling. It was all hot and humid. I was sitting next to the analyst, and Rahul Dravid (head coach) was there a little further. After we lost the first two wickets, Rishabh said 'main nahi ja raha batting karne' (I am not going out to bat) to Rahul bhai. There was a good 30-40 minutes left. But he said I am not going. When the next wicket fell and the No. 4 batter was supposed to go in, he went inside and they had to send Axar Patel first, I guess, and then Jaydev Unadkat to go in as the nightwatchman," Ashwin, India's second-highest Test wicket-taker, said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin cleared that Pant doesn't like batting in the final half an hour of the game, which might have been the reason behind the Shubman Gill-led team sending Akash Deep out at Lord's on Sunday.

"Rishabh does not like batting in the last 30-40 minutes of the day. That's why they sent Akash Deep. But see, it is about protecting your best batter, yes. But when you send a batter like Akash Deep and then he gets out, it puts you in even more of a situation. When we were playing against New Zealand, the same thing happened. When Virat Kohli got out, Rishabh was not in the mood to go out. Then we had to Siraj. And when he got out, again a proper batter had to go out," added Ashwin.

"All in all, it is a catch-22, but today it was ok because it was only 20-25 minutes. Because you want 190, and protecting Rishabh is important. So it's a good decision that he made. But all in all, I want to see how Rishabh goes about his business. The right strategy was to ensure Rahul bats long, but Rishabh could have gone in. 30-40 runs is crucial I'm such a low-chasing total," he further said.