Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant could be at risk of facing sanctions from the International Cricket Council (ICC) after his heated chat with on-field umpire Paul Reiffel on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against England. During the 61st over of the England innings, Pant was not happy with the condition of the ball after Mohammed Siraj was slammed for a boundary by Harry Brook. Pant approached the umpire to examine the ball and although Reiffel passed it through the ball gauge, the wicket-keeper was still not satisfied. Pant threw the ball on the field and walked away prompting Mark Butcher, who was doing commentary, to call the incident 'needless'.

The India vice-captain can end up getting charged with two 'Code of Conduct' violations after his on-field chat with the umpire. The first charge can be 'showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match' as he engaged in a heated argument over the incident.

The other offense that Pant can be charged with pertains to Article 2.9 which deals with - "Throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match".

Meanwhile, Pant completed 150 catches as a designated wicketkeeper, making him the third from his team to do so.

After Prasidh Krishna struck early, removing Ollie Pope after an edge off his bat landed into Pant's hands, the 27-year-old reached a milestone only touched previously by Syed Kirmani (160 catches) and MS Dhoni (256) among Indians.

Now, Pant has a total of 151 catches and 15 stumpings (166 dismissals), making him the third most successful keeper for India in history. Dhoni is the most successful one, with 256 catches and 38 stumpings, totalling to 294 dismissals.

(With ANI inputs)