England pacer Jofra Archer left all the Indian fans utterly stunned with the marvelous dismissal of Rishabh Pant on Day 5 of the third Test at Lord's, London. India were chasing a target of 193 and were reduced to 58/4 at Stumps on Day 4. India lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (0), Karun Nair (14) and skipper Shubman Gill (6) cheaply to trail by 135 runs heading into the final day. On Day 5, KL Rahul (33*) was joined by Pant but Archer provided England with the wicket of the latter in the early hours of the first session. On the fifth delivery of the 21st over, Archer cleaned up Pant in style as his brilliantly delivery went on to rattle up the off stump. Pant's dismissal brought a big blow to India's hopes of winning the third Test.

Interestingly, ahead of the play on Day 5, former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin had given his opinion on Archer, which has now proven to be wrong.

On his YouTube channel, Ashwin had stated that Archer is not "not prepared for a Test match".

"I am very sorry to say that Jofra Archer, he is not prepared for a Test match. He bowled a good first spell in the first innings, but England do need Jofra Archer to turn up on Day 5," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"At 58/4, there are only two England bowlers that are bowling really well. They are Ben Stokes and, luckily, Brydon Carse has found the right length. Otherwise, this England bowling attack is looking absolutely pedestrian," he added.

Ashwin further picked England as the favourites to win the third Test and take 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

"England are favorites to win this Test match, at this point in time. It is a big prediction. I think England are favorites to win this Test match, but the two people who have a chance to change this game are KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant," Ashwin said.