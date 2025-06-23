Indian cricket team wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant's ploy resulted in the crucial wicket of Ben Stokes during Day 3 of the first Test match against England on Sunday. In the 64th over of the England innings, Jadeja bowled a delivery that was just outside the off-stump but Stokes was not tempted to attempt a shot. Pant was caught on the stump mic reacting to the entire incident as he shouted "Sensible Stokesy". While Stokes did not react to the comment, it seemed to have play on his mind. Four balls later, Stokes ended up chasing a delivery from Mohammed Siraj outside the off-stump and the England captain was caught behind the stumps after getting a thick outside edge.

KL Rahul drove his way to a sublime 47 after England negated India's advantage by totalling 465 in their first innings as the visitors had another ordinary day in the field.

India dropped as many as five catches and barring Jasprit Bumrah, the effort from the pacers left a lot to be desired, allowing England to even out the game after the Shubman Gill-led side posted 471.

"Sensible, Stokesy!"



Peak mind games, peak Rishabh-Panti, peak Test Cricket!



ICYMI, watch @RishabhPant17's ploy that eventually dismissed the English skipper #BenStokes!#ENGvIND 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE NOW | Streaming on JioHotstarhttps://t.co/SIJ5ri9N8a pic.twitter.com/PdSNTCMZBz — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 22, 2025

At stumps, India reached 90 for two with Rahul (47 batting off 75) and Shubman Gill (6 batting off 10).

Brydon Carse had Yashavi Jaiswal (4 off 11) caught behind with a ball that seamed away while Ben Stokes got rid of debutant Sai Sudharsan (30 off 48) for the second time in the game, the southpaw's flick falling into the hands of Zak Crawley at mid-wicket.

Rahul was a delight to watch as he majority of his seven fours came via the cove driver off the fast bowlers. He did not look any discomfort whatsoever despite the ball doing a bit in overcast conditions.

Stumps were drawn when rain arrived at Headingley with India leading by 96 runs..

In an extended afternoon session, Harry Brook ran out of luck on 99 before Jasprit Bumrah completed a well deserved five wicket haul to ensure a slender six run first innings lead for India.

Before Bumrah castled Josh Tongue to end England innings, Chris Woakes (38 off 55) punished a predictable Indian pace attack to take his team close to India''s 471.

(With PTI inputs)