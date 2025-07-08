Former Kolkata Knight Riders star batter Manvinder Bisla slammed the critics who lashed out at head coach Gautam Gambhir after India's defeat in the first Test against England. Under Shubman Gill's captaincy, Team India started the five-match series with a loss at Headingley but registered a brilliant 336-run victory in the second Test in Birmingham. It was also India's first win at Edgbaston after 58 years and Shubman Gill's first win as India's new Test captain, where he also bagged the Player of the Match award for scoring 430 runs.

After India's win, Bisla took to X (formerly Twitter) and criticised the social media users for blaimg Gambhir for the loss in the first Test but not giving him the credit for the victory in the second match.

"Before the Test: @GautamGambhir messed up the XI. After the win: @ShubmanGill era begins. Narratives change faster than the scorecard. PS: Both are leaders - credit goes to whole team for this famous win," wrote Bisla.

Bisla featured for KKR between 2011-2014, where he played under the captaincy of Gambhir. His most memorable knock was 89 off 48 balls against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final of the 2012 IPL, where KKR clinched their maiden title.

Talking about second Test, the Indian cricket team finally managed to breach the Edgbaston fortress, beating England by 336 runs, for the first time in their Test history. In eight attempts before, India had never managed to beat England at the venue, incurring 7 defeats and one draw.

However, the Shubman Gill-led side turned the tables, securing a dominant victory against Ben Stokes' men, reducing the much-hyped BazzBall to dust.

"All the things we spoke about after the first game, we were spot on with all of those things. Our bowling and fielding was tremendous to see. On this kind of wicket, we knew if we get 400-500 on this kind of wicket, we'll be in the game. Not everytime we're going to drop that many catches that we did in Headingley," said Gill after the victory.