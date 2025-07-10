Jasprit Bumrah was unlucky on a number of occasions in the first session of the third India vs England Test at Lord's. He troubled Ben Duckett right at the start as the England opener edged one to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. The pacer spearhead then asked Pant and he slip fielders to move forward but what happened was otherwise. "Aage aa ja, ball carry nahi kar raha hai, soft hai (Come forward, the ball is not carrying, it's soft)," Bumrah said after the fourth ball of the opening innings in London.

Post that there was several occasion when the ball fell short of the fielders and there was even a dropped catch too. Ollie Pope was once dropped by Shubman Gill at Gully and then the same almost got caught at slips but the ball fell short of KL Rahul, and the India batter was dismayed.

Former India coach Anil Kumble said, Bumrah bowled too wide in the first session. “He was trying to counter the slope and perhaps trying a bit too hard to get that away movement going. He was getting the shape, especially against the left-handers, but the line wasn't quite there — it was too wide, giving the batters enough time to leave or adjust. With Bumrah, there's always pressure because he's the spearhead. I'm confident that when he returns post-lunch, he'll be more relaxed, bowl a bit fuller, and target the stumps more. He was unlucky this morning — England could easily have lost a couple of early wickets to both him and Akash Deep.,” Kumble said.

Former England pacer Stuart Broad said that despite being "blown away" by two quick wickets by Nitish Kumar Reddy following the drinks break, the Three Lions have started off the third Test at Lord's positively, and not a lot of damage has been done.

Nitish sending back the opening duo of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett in his first over after drinks was the highlight of the first session before Joe Root and Ollie Pope did a bit of consolidation to make sure England walked into Lunch without any further losses.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Broad said, "I think pretty positively. Surviving that first hour was important. But then they were blown away after drinks."

Broad also noted that after winning the toss and opting to bat first, one would be okay with losing a wicket or two, but three wickets lost is "damaging".

"I think England will be pretty happy, the newer ball will be getting softer. Not too much damage is done and Joe Root is still at the crease," he concluded.

At the end of the first session, England was 83/2, with Joe Root (24*) and Ollie Pope (12*) unbeaten at the crease, having formed a 39-run partnership.

