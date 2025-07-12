India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah unleashed havoc on the England batting order in the first hour of play on Day 2 of the third Test at Lord's. Bumrah breathed fire, dismissing captain Ben Stokes, centurion Joe Root and also Chris Woakes. In particular, the wicket of Root helped India set England back in the first session. It was the 11th time in Test cricket that Bumrah had dismissed Root, joining Australia captain Pat Cummins as the bowler to have gotten his wicket the most times in Tests.

Bumrah also became the bowler to dismiss Root the most number of times across all formats. Bumrah has now dismissed Root 15 times across Tests, ODIs and T20Is, one more time than Cummins (14).

Josh Hazlewood and Ravindra Jadeja have both dismissed Root on 13 occasions across all formats, while New Zealand's Trent Boult has got Root out 12 times.

Bumrah has dismissed Root 11 times in Tests, thrice in ODIs and once in T20I cricket.

England were reduced to 271-7 on the second morning after resuming on 251-4 as Bumrah, the world's top-ranked Test bowler, made his presence felt after being rested from India's crushing 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston last week that levelled a five-match series at 1-1.

Initial interest Friday focused on whether star batsman Root, 99 not out overnight, would go on to make a hundred.

All 17 previous instances in Test cricket had led to a century the following morning and Root maintained the sequence off Friday's first ball by pushing at a wide Bumrah delivery that flew past gully for four.

The fortunate boundary meant the former England captain completed his 37th Test century to go fifth on an all-time list headed by India's Sachin Tendulkar with 51 hundreds.

Ben Stokes, the current England captain had been hampered by a groin problem while making 39 not out after winning the toss.

But he bowled during practice ahead of Friday's play, with no evident fitness issues.

Stokes, however, had added just five runs to his overnight score when he was bowled playing down the wrong line to a Bumrah delivery that jagged back and smashed into his off stump.

Stokes, without a Test hundred in two years, was out for 44, with England 260-5.

Fast bowler Bumrah struck again when Root, on 104, was late on a drive and inside-edged onto his middle stump.

Next ball all-rounder Chris Woakes fell for a golden duck as he chased a wide delivery from Bumrah outside off stump and got a thin edge to reserve wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, still deputising after Rishabh Pant suffered a finger injury on Thursday.

