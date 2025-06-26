Former Indian cricket team pacer Irfan Pathan was extremely critical of Prasidh Krishna following the defeat against England in the first Test encounter on Tuesday. Prasidh conceded 128 runs in the first innings at an economy rate of 6.40 and in the second innings, the fast bowler once again leaked run at an economy rate of 6.10. While he did take 5 wickets in the match, Pathan was not impressed with his performance and pointed out that Jasprit Bumrah's T20I economy rate is much better in comparison.

"Just look at his economy combining both the innings. He is at No. 2 in terms of the worst economy for a fast bowler in history. Bumrah has this economy in T20s, nearly 6.50. So he will have to concentrate on his economy. He has good height and pace. He will have to learn as soon as possible how to bowl a consistent area according to the batter," Pathan said on Sony Sports.

The Indian team management will not push lone warrior Jasprit Bumrah to play more than three Tests against England despite the loss in the series opener, head coach Gautam Gambhir has asserted.

Bumrah was the sole Indian bowler who consistently posed a challenge to the England batters at Headingley.

As part of workload management for the injury-prone star pacer, the management had decided to play him in three out of five Tests. That plan doesn't change with four games remaining.

"No, we won't change the plans. For us to manage his workload is more important because there's a lot of cricket going forward and we know what he brings on the table as well. Before he came on the show, it was already decided that he's going to play three Test matches," said Gambhir on Tuesday.

The next Test starts in Birmingham from July 2 but Gambhir said the team has not taken a call on which two games the pace spearhead will be part of in the five-match series.

"But let's see how his body turns out. We haven't decided which two other Test matches he's going to play. (Even without Bumrah) we absolutely have the bowling attack (to compete). We believe in them. We trust in them.

"When we pick the squad, we pick the squad on trust, not on hope. As I just mentioned, those are inexperienced bowlers but they will keep getting better. We saw in this Test match as well that for the first four days, even on day five, we were in a position where we could have won the Test match. We believe and we trust that these boys will deliver for us," Gambhir added.

(With PTI inputs)