India have announced an 18-member squad for the five-match Test series against England, starting from June 20. A few high-profile names missed out on the squad, with batter Shreyas Iyer arguably being the most notable one. Shreyas has been in a rich vein of form, performing exceedingly well in both ODI and T20 cricket of late. Speaking on his omission, Indian team head coach Gautam Gambhir had initially stated that he wasn't the selector. However, now Gambhir has said that the doors are open for good performers.

"Anyone can be called if they are in good form. We can only pick 18. But I believe it's always about being open to people who are in good form and can deliver," Gambhir told reporters in Mumbai on Thursday.

Earlier, when asked about Shreyas not being picked, Gambhir had responded saying "I'm not the selector".

On the other hand, here's what BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar had said on Shreyas Iyer at the squad announcement:

"Yes, Shreyas Iyer has played well in domestic cricket, but at the moment, there is no room for him in the Test Team."

Shreyas Iyer has enjoyed a superb 2025 so far. The 30-year-old was India's top run-scorer as the nation won the Champions Trophy 2025.

Following that, Iyer lived up to the expectations of a Rs 26.75 crore Indian Premier League (IPL) contract, taking Punjab Kings (PBKS) to the IPL 2025 final. Shreyas was also the franchise's top run-scorer, smashing 604 runs in 17 matches at an astonishing strike rate of 175.

Cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson will now have a special place in the India-England Test rivalry, as the two boards, BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) have decided to name the Test series between the two countries the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The new trophy will be officially unveiled by Tendulkar and Anderson at Lord's during the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which begins on June 11. This change comes just ahead of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, with India and England set to play a five-match Test series starting June 20 at Headingley in Leeds.

Previously, the Test series in England was known as the Pataudi Trophy, named after former India captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi. When the series was played in India, it was called the Anthony de Mello Trophy, in honour of one of the BCCI's founding members and its first secretary and president.

With ANI inputs