The series on line, Indian cricket team faces its trickiest challenge so far in deciding the playing XI for the fourth Test against England. If trailing 1-2 in the five-match series was not enough, Indian cricket team has been hit hard by injuries to Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep. The first two will not play the fourth test, it has been confirmed. There are doubts over Akash Deep's availability too.

In the midst of this, former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra has said that Karun Nair should continue to get a chance, even though he is yet to fire. "There won't be any question about the two openers. The third Test match was quite middling for Yashasvi Jaiswal, but that will happen. You can't score runs in every match. KL Rahul scored centuries in the first and third matches. So there shouldn't be any changes there," he said on his YouTube channel.

"There will be a question over No. 3 position as to whether Karun Nair should be given one more chance. Karun Nair hasn't looked completely out of sorts. However, he hasn't scored enough runs for you to say his selection is certain. I am still tempted to play him another match at No. 3 because he might not get a chance again."

The former India opener went on to say both Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel should play.

"Shubman Gill at No. 4. Ravi Shastri said that Rishabh Pant shouldn't play if he is not keeping. I am thinking only four players have scored runs - KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant. He scored runs even after getting injured. If Rishabh Pant can't keep the wickets, play him as a batter," Chopra observed.

"I am thinking Dhruv Jurel at No. 6 because, apart from him, you only have top-order options. You started with Karun at No. 6 and Sai Sudharsan at No. 3, but that's unlikely to happen. Play Dhruv Jurel at No. 6 because he scored runs for India A against the England Lions."

Chopra added that in Manchester there might not be place for an extra spinner. If Chopra's take happens then Kuldeep Yadav will miss the fourth test too.

"Ravindra Jadeja will play for sure. I feel Washington Sundar will also play for sure because he is coming after picking up four wickets. I feel you cannot play an extra spinner here. It is not Oval or Edgbaston. You will have to play fast bowlers here. So I am thinking three fast bowlers," he said.

"Bumrah and Siraj will be seen playing for sure. The third pacer could be a toss-up between Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna if Akash Deep is unavailable. Ideally, you should go back to Prasidh Krishna, but he has leaked a lot of runs. So you might see Anshul Kamboj debuting here."