With Team India's preparations for the tour of England going on in high intensity ahead of the first Test at Headingley, they were joined by a surprise visitor a day before the match. Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara - India's Test No. 3 for many years - visited the team on Thursday. Pujara was greeted on the sidelines at first by chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, before bowling coach Morne Morkel came over to meet. Pujara and Morkel shared a light-hearted moment, with the latter cracking a joke aimed at Kuldeep.

"He (Kuldeep) has kept me on my toes, let's be honest," Morkel quipped to Pujara, as the three men on the touchline shared a laugh, in a video posted on social media by Sony Sports Network.

Pujara, 37, has found himself out of the India setup for over two years, having last played in the World Test Championship (WTC) final of 2023, which India lost to Australia. A veteran of 103 Tests, Pujara amassed over 7,000 runs at an average of 43.60. Now, however, he will be in the commentary box as India take on England for a highly-awaited five-match Test series.

India face a conundrum over the No. 3 spot, which Pujara occupied for many years. Heading into the first Test, India have a choice to make between B Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair for the role.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson formally unveiled the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy ahead of the opening match of the five-Test series between India and England, here on Thursday.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, a joint initiative between the two boards ECB and BCCI, hereon replaces the Pataudi Trophy (for series in England) and the Anthony de Mello Trophy (for series in India) for all India-England Test contests.

The trophy launch was earlier scheduled for June 14 but it was pushed for a later date due to the tragic Air India aircraft crash in Ahmedabad.

The Pataudi family will continue to be honoured with a newly-commissioned Pataudi Medal to be presented to the winning captain of each India-England Test series.

The trophy features imagery of Anderson and Tendulkar in action, along with their engraved signatures - a tribute to two of the sport's most iconic figures who also hold top two spots for most Tests played by any player.

While Tendulkar retired after his 200th Test more than a decade ago, Anderson played his 188th and last in 2024.