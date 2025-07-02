As the Indian team management mulls over different options for the second Test against England, opinions are divided over which players should get the nod. With Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss out, a number of players have emerged as candidates. While pacers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh offer like-for-like replacement options, the names of spinners Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav have also been floated. However, some suggest that spin-bowling all-rounder Sundar has a bigger selection chance than wrist-spinner Kuldeep. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, however, feels it would be 'unfair' if Kuldeep is snubbed again.

Kuldeep Yadav, one of the finest spinners in the game at present, has barely managed to seal a spot in India's Test squad, despite the talent he has. As the spotlight falls on India head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill to give Kuldeep the platform to prove his talent, Kaif feels there's no reason for the duo to snub the spinner.

It was the presence of Ravichandran Ashwin that kept Kuldeep away from the Test team for a long time, but the former's retirement has opened up the second spinner's spot in the team. Kaif has urged Gambhir, Gil,l and others in the team management to give that spot to Kuldeep.

"It will be unfair if Kuldeep Yadav doesn't get into the playing XI for second Test. He has just played 13 Tests in 8 years. Earlier, he was kept out because of Ashwin now how do you justify his exclusion," Kaif wrote on X.

Team India trails the series 0-1, after failing to defend 371 runs set by them at Leeds in the first Test despite scoring five centuries. Two of those tons came from the bat of swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

As the team looks to make changes in a bid to bounce back, their will be focus on the bowling combination.