India head coach Gautam Gambhir did not boast a great Test record heading into the five-match series against England. Since being appointed, Gambhir oversaw two high-profile Test series losses - 0-3 at home to New Zealand and 1-3 away to Australia. However, despite the retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, India have been able to tie the series at 1-1 heading into the third match. At this point, former India cricketer Yograj Singh, the father of legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, has called for Gambhir to be backed.

"The Indian players are consistently growing and improving their game. We will always support them. Gautam Gambhir ko kuch mat bolo (We should not speak about Gautam Gambhir). He is doing well," said Yograj, speaking to ANI.

"Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, and Rahul Dravid are giving back to cricket because they have received so much. Even if our team loses the series, we should not demoralise them," Yograj added.

"If you lose, you will not be there to explain; if you win, you don't have to explain. We hope that we win the series under the captaincy of Shubman Gill," Yograj stated.

India have dominated large parts of both Test matches, ultimately winning the second by 336 runs.

It marked Gambhir's second Test win across the last three series (including the ongoing one).

Yograj also lauded Team India for coping well despite the retirements of Kohli and Rohit.

"It's astonishing that the team has performed the way it has without Virat Kohli, without Rohit Sharma. Well done, boys," Yograj said.

Meanwhile, former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta outlined key areas India must focus on to carry forward their momentum after levelling the series at Edgbaston against England.

"There are three things India must do to win the Lord's Test. First and foremost, consistency. Yes, they have won the last match and levelled the series, but it is far from over. There are still three Tests to go. The level of consistency we saw in both batting and bowling during the second Test - that needs to be repeated," JioStar expert Deep Dasgupta said on Jio Hotstar.

"The second thing is to rest properly, because there isn't much time between the two Test matches. Recovery is very important, especially for the fast bowlers, and for captain Shubman Gill, who has played two very long innings," he added.

"The third thing that is very important at Lord's is the slope. This is a slightly inexperienced side, and many players will be playing at Lord's for the first time. For both the batters and the bowlers, understanding and adjusting to the slope is going to be a big challenge. Let's hope they find answers to all the challenges and questions," he said.

India and England are all set to clash in the third Test of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, starting July 10 at the Home of Cricket, Lord's.

With ANI inputs