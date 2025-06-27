India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to feature in the 2nd Test against England, starting July 2 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Before Team India's departure to England, head coach Gautam Gambhir had confirmed that Bumrah will only play three of the five Tests, citing workload issues. With India 0-1 down in the five-match series, following the loss in Leeds earlier this week, Bumrah's likely absence in Birmingham could significantly impact their chances of making a comeback in the series.

However, former India opener Aakash Chopra has questioned Gambhir for the lack of secrecy surrounding Bumrah's workload. Chopra feels that Gambhir and management could have kept England guessing about Bumrah's availability.

"Bumrah said he will play three matches only, and I am thinking whether it was required to publicise it. Why was it not kept a secret? We don't announce our team as well. So why was it necessary to reiterate it repeatedly before the start of the tour that he would play three matches only? Let them guess. You play whichever Tests you wish," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"You have played one, and you know you can play only two of the remaining four matches, which is not a good thing. If you play the second as well, you will play one of three. So, suddenly, the opposition gets into a great frame of mind that Bumrah, your biggest strength, is also not there. You can prepare pitches accordingly," he added.

Chopra highlighted the importance of producing new crop of fast bowlers as uncertainty looms large over Bumrah and co.

"The next generation of Indian fast bowlers will have to be prepared. It's a serious issue. There were two important pillars of India's good performance away from home. One was batters starting to score runs, but it doesn't work out with that, as you need to pick up 20 wickets. So Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj were outstanding with Jasprit Bumrah," said Chopra.

"I also remember Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Lord's Test. When there are doubts about Bumrah's availability, who will take the responsibility going forward, because Mohammad Shami, I think that story is not over, but it is close to an ending. Mohammed Siraj is good, but he hasn't reached the rank of Bumrah or Shami," he pointed out.