Former India player Mohammed Kaif has criticised the bowling of Mohammed Siraj after the team suffered a disappointing five-wicket defeat at the hands of England in the first Test in Leeds. The match at Headingly saw the bowlers struggle for wickets as it was a flat surface that was on offer. Despite no help from the pitch, Jasprit Bumrah picked a five-wicket haul during the first innings of India's bowling. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj picked three and two wickets, respectively but leaked runs. While the economy of Krishna was 6.40 that of Siraj was 4.50.

The performance from the Indian bowlers was even poorer when they came in to bowl for the second time in the game. England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett stitched 188-run partnership in chase of 371 runs. England hunted the total down with five wickets in hand. Krishna and Shardul Thakur accounted for two wickets while Ravindra Jadeja picked one.

Both Bumrah and Siraj went wicketless despite bowling 19 and 14 overs, respectively. Siraj thus picked only two wickets in the game while bowling 41 overs.

"People say Mohammed Siraj tried very hard, bowls with his heart. Sir, don't bowl with your heart, bowl with your mind and with line and length where we can get wickets," said Kaif on his YouTube channel.

He also pointed out that Bumrah went wicketless in the final innings of the match as the England batters played defensively against him.

"Why didn't Bumrah take wickets in the second innings? It's because the batters played defensively. They attacked Krishna, Shardul, and Siraj. Gameplan becomes very easy when you know Bumrah will bowl 4-5 overs, play him well," Kaif said.

Kaif added that had there been Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj alongside Bumrah in the playing XI, they would have won the series for India under Gill's leadership.

"In the same bowling lineup, you give him (Gill) Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, and Bumrah. I guarantee you Gill will win this Test series. Those are the bowlers who know how to take 20 wickets," Kaif concluded.

After the victory in Leeds, England are 1-0 up in the series of five-Test match. The second game will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham. It will start on July 2.