Cheteshwar Pujara is unlikely to be considered by the BCCI selectors for the upcoming Test series against England, according to a report by Cricbuzz. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both announcing their retirement from the longest format of the sport, there were conversations among fans regarding a possible return for Pujara. However, the report claims that the selectors and team management are not in favour of 'looking back'. Instead, there can be a chance for Sarfaraz Khan or Devdutt Padikkal. "There was some chatter that the selectors should look at Cheteswar Pujara (37) for a place in view of the absence of seniors like Rohit and Kohli. But the impression one gets is that the selectors and team management are in no mood to look back," the report read.

selectors will set the ball rolling for the team's long transition journey in the longest format when they pick a new Test captain and finalise the squad for what is expected to be a challenging five-match series in England, on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Shubman Gill is a clear favourite to land the high-profile job as Indian embarks on a new World Test Championship cycle following the retirement of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in a span of one week.

By simple logic, Jasprit Bumrah was the vice-captain on the previous tour of Australia, and he should be elevated to the leadership role, but question marks over his long-term fitness and workload management are likely to go against him at the discussion table.

Rishabh Pant has had a forgettable IPL, but he remains a vital part of India's transition phase in the Test format. The selectors are likely to make him vice-captain. Barring the leadership conundrum, no major shake-up is expected.

Though Rohit and Kohli's exit leaves a massive void, the likes of KL Rahul can provide much-needed experience in the batting department.

Following the retirement of another stalwart, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja will be the lead spinner in the squad, and it would be interesting to see if the selectors go with two or three spinners in English conditions.

If the number is two, then Washington Sundar may get the nod ahead of Kuldeep Yadav, who is a proven match-winner across formats.

(With PTI inputs)