Sai Sudharshan had a nervy outing on Day 1 of the fourth India vs England Test in Manchester on Wednesday. The batter got a chance in the XI at the expense of Karun Nair, who held the No. 3 position in the second and third Tests. Sudharshan took his time to settle in as he scored 3 off the first 18 balls he faced. Then against a delivery from Brydon Carse in the 37th over, Sudharshan was too eager to take a run with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the non-striker's end. Even before the ball could go past the fielder at mid-on, Sudharshan started running. Jaiswal was not ready them. The ball missed the fielder as a potential run out was avoided.

Jaiswal immediately issued a stern reminder. "Sai, ball jaane toh de yaar" (Sai, at least let the ball go past the fielder before taking off)," he said.

After a commanding start to the fourth Test in Manchester, India stumbled in the second session, losing both openers and skipper Shubman Gill in quick succession. At Tea, the visitors are 149/3, with Sai Sudharsan on 26 alongside wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who is unbeaten on 3.

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal had laid a solid foundation, pushing India close to the 100-run mark without much trouble but just as the partnership was blooming, Chris Woakes struck to remove Rahul for 46, breaking the 96-run opening stand.

Jaiswal, who looked fluent during his 58, soon followed as Liam Dawson got one to spin and catch was taken in the slip by Harry Brook.

The big blow came as captain Shubman Gill was trapped LBW by England skipper Ben Stokes for just 12, leaving India suddenly three down and searching for stability.

Earlier, England elected to field first, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul started off reasonably well, getting themselves a boundary each within the first three overs.

Jaiswal, though, survived a catch attempt at slip in the first over as it fell short of the man at second slip.

Jaiswal had some struggles against Woakes, who beat him plenty of times, but he nonetheless persisted.KL also became the fifth batter to complete 1,000 runs in England from India, joining the elite company of Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

India survived the first hour against Woakes, Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse, at 42/0, with KL (21*) and Jaiswal (13*).

