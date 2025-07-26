As Joe Root jumped from fifth to second in the all-time list of run scorers in Test cricket, former England captain Michael Vaughan made a cheeky remark on social media, sending fans into overdrive. Root, who slammed 150 in the first innings of the 4th Test against India in Manchester, made a huge leap in the all-time run-scorers list, overtaking Rahul Dravid (13,288 runs), Jacques Kallis (13,289), and eventually Ricky Ponting (13,378) on Day 3 of the contest at Old Trafford.

Root now trails Sachin Tendulkar, who finished his career with 15,921 Test runs, in the all-time list. Tendulkar retired from international cricket in 2013.

With Tendulkar and Root now first and second in the list, Vaughan made an interesting claim saying that it is nice to see two Yorkshire players top the charts. While Root plays domestic cricket for Yorkshire, Tendulkar is one of the three Indian players to represent the county side. He did so in 1992. Only Yuvraj Singh and Cheteshwar Pujara are the other players to do the same.

"It's so good to have 2 Yorkshire players at the top of the all time Test runs list," Vaughan wrote on X.

It's so good to have 2 Yorkshire players at the top of the all time Test runs list ... #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 25, 2025

England vice-captain Ollie Pope said he won't be surprised if Root overtakes Tendulkar to become the all-time leading run getter in Tests.

"He loves playing for England in Test cricket more than anything so I'm sure if his body allows...he'll obviously be driven to make it to number one but I think he just wants to keep playing for as long as he can.

"The excitement he still has to play Test cricket, he's always got the biggest smile on his face. The hunger he has for it, I wouldn't be surprised if he can chase him down," said Pope, who scored 71 in day three to help England reach 544 for seven at stumps.

Was Root aware about moving past Ponting in the leading run getters list? "He's not a big one for landmarks, but that's a pretty cool one. Becoming second highest Test run-scorer is just incredible. I'm sure he knew what that number was but he's not a guy who wants to shout about those things as well.

"Hopefully, we can get a win and if we put ourselves in that position, then he'll enjoy that even more but it's a pretty cool thing to have," said Pope.

(With PTI Inputs)