The Indian cricket team got off to a dream start in the first ODI against England on Tuesday, reducing the hosts to 26/5 in 7.5 overs. Four of the hosts' batters Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone fell for ducks, while Bairstow managed just seven. Jasprit Bumrah scalped four of them, while Mohammed Shami got the wicket of Stokes with a peach of a delivery in the third over. The ball nipped back off the seam and took Stokes' inside-edge. Rishabh Pant then did rest of the job as he dived to take a smart one-handed catch.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, former Indian cricket team captain, missed the first ODI against England on Tuesday. He has been battling a lean patch and could not perform well in the preceding T20I series, that India won 2-1 against England. In his place, Shreyas Iyer has got a chance in the playing XI. Kohli is down with a 'groin strain' while left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was also not considered for selection due to an abdominal strain.

"Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh were not considered for selection for the first ODI against England," the BCCI said in a Twitter post. "Virat has a mild groin strain while Arshdeep has right abdominal strain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring them."

Playing XIs: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse and Reece Topley.