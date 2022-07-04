After setting England a target of 378 in the fifth Test in Edgbaston, the Indian cricket team bowlers toiled hard on Day 4 in the second session without any success. The likes of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur gave their all but could not scalp a single wicket as England openers Zak Crawley and Alex Lees batted with ease. The latter also scored a half-century in just 44 balls as the Edgbaston pitch looked increasingly easy to bat on under a glowing sun.

Former Indian cricket team player Wasim Jaffer could not help but see the humour in the situation. He tweeted an image of Akshay Kumar and Johnny Lever from the movie 'Khatta Meetha' riding a heavy roller, used for making roads. On the cricket ground, a heavy roller is used to flatten the pitch, which makes batting easy.

Groundsman rolling the Edgbaston pitch during inns break ???? #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/OMRdplkDwt — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 4, 2022

Earlier, India were all out for 245 in their second innings on the fourth day of the rescheduled fifth Test here on Monday, setting England a target of 378 to draw the series. Cheteshwar Pujara top-scored for the hosts with a gutsy 66, while first-innings centurion, Rishabh Pant, helped himself to 57.

England captain Ben Stokes claimed excellent figures of 4/33, while there were two wickets apiece for Stuart Broad and Matty Potts. On the third day, India grabbed a sizeable first-innings lead of 132 runs after dismissing England for 284.

Resuming the penultimate day at 125 for three, Pujara and Pant could add just 28 runs before the former was dismissed by Broad. The Indians made 416 all out in their first innings.