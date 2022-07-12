Jasprit Bumrah shook the England batting line-up in the first ODI with a fiery opening spell on Tuesday. He took the wickets of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone in the first eight overs of England's innings. The jolt was too much for the hosts. It all started in the second over, with Bumrah taking the wickets of Jason Roy and Joe Root in a space of three balls. The former was the first to depart as he went for a cover-drive against Bumrah, and played the ball on to his stumps.

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah gives India first breakthrough

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, former Indian cricket team captain, missed the first ODI against England on Tuesday. He has been battling a lean patch and could not perform well in the preceding T20I series, that India won 2-1 against England. In his place, Shreyas Iyer has got a chance in the playing XI. Kohli is down with a 'groin strain' while left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was also not considered for selection due to an abdominal strain.

"Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh were not considered for selection for the first ODI against England," the BCCI said in a Twitter post. "Virat has a mild groin strain while Arshdeep has right abdominal strain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring them."

Promoted

Playing XIs: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse and Reece Topley.