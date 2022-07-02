Jasprit Bumrah is one of the finest fast bowlers of the modern era, but on Saturday he shocked everybody with some terrific batting against England in Edgbaston on Day of the fifth rescheduled Test. The victim of his assault was England pacer Stuart Broad, who ended up conceding 35 runs in an over - the most scored in an over in Test cricket. Bumrah kept punishing the short balls that came his way from Broad and scored 29 runs in the over. Ultimately, Bumrah ended on 31* with four fours and two sixes. India were all out for 416 in the first innings.

BOOM BOOM BUMRAH IS ON FIRE WITH THE BAT



runs came from that Broad over The most expensive over in the history of Test cricket



Broad conceded 4, 5 wides, 6 (no-ball), 4, 4, 4, 6 and 1 in the 84th over and as a result, he gave away 35 runs. It is important to note that Stuart Broad has the most expensive over in T20Is as well as he was smashed for six sixes by Yuvraj Singh in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Before Broad, the most expensive over in Test cricket belonged to Robin Peterson (South Africa) and James Anderson (England) as they had given away 28 runs each. Peterson conceded these many runs in 2003 against West Indies, with Brian Lara taking him to cleaners, while Anderson conceded 28 against Australia's George Bailey in 2013.

India were bowled out for 416 in the first innings of the ongoing Edgbaston Test. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja scored centuries for India while James Anderson took five wickets for England.

Pant scored 146 while Jadeja scored 104 for Team India.

In the ongoing Test, England had won the toss and Ben Stokes opted to bowl.

India are currently leading the five-match Test series 2-1.