England Men's selection panel on Friday named squads for the upcoming three-match T20I series and ODI series versus India. The T20I series will be starting on July 7 at the Ageas Bowl. Yorkshire spinner Adil Rashid has been given permission by the ECB to miss both series to make The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. Joe Root and Ben Stokes have been named in the ODI squad. Jos Buttler would be leading England after being named white-ball skipper on Thursday, following Eoin Morgan's retirement from international cricket.

England and India will face off in three T20Is after the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test between the two teams at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

The T20Is will be played on July 7 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, July 9 at Edgbaston and July 10 at Nottingham's Trent Bridge.

The three ODIs will be played on July 12, July 14 and July 17 at The Oval, Lord's and Old Trafford respectively.

Promoted

England T20I squad: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordon, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey

England ODI squad: Jos Buttler, Moeen ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey