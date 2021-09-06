England vs India 4th Test, Day 5 LIVE Updates: India Eye Early Wickets, England Face Uphill Battle
England vs India, 4th Test, LIVE: England will begin the day on 77/0 with openers Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns looking good at the crease.
England and India enter the final day of the enthralling fourth Test at the Kennington Oval with the match delicately poised. England still need to score 291 more runs to complete their chase of 368, while India face the tall task of taking all 10 wickets. Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns took England to 77/0 at the end of day's play on Sunday after India put 466 on the board in their second innings. Rohit Sharma scored his first overseas Test century, while Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant all scored half-centuries as the Indian batsmen made England toil hard. But the England openers gave a good start to their team and will look to play long on Monday as well as England eye their biggest ever chase in Tests. (Live Scorecard)
- 15:43 (IST)Four !Burns nicely opens the face of the bat and hits towards the third-man region for a boundary off UmeshENG 84/0 after 35 overs - Need 284 more to win
- 15:39 (IST)Maiden - Bumrah !Bumrah starts accurately as he completes a maiden in his first over on Day 5ENG 78/0 after 34 overs - Need 290 more to win
- 15:35 (IST)Bumrah To Start From Other End !A tidy first over from Umesh, gives away only one runJasprit Bumrah starts from the other endENG 78/0 after 33.1 overs - Need 290 more to win
- 15:31 (IST)Day 5 Begins !England openers Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns are in the middlePacer Umesh Yadav starts proceedings for India on Day 5ENG 77/0 after 32.2 overs - Need 291 more to win
- 15:29 (IST)Hightlights - Day 4 !Here's looking at Day 4 highlights, which had everything on offer for the pacers, batsman and spinners
All three results possible as we head into the final day #ENGvIND
- 15:27 (IST)Ganguly Looking Forward To Day 5 !BCCI president and former Indian captain is glued to the Test series as the match moves into the final day of the 4th Test
Cricket at its best..Nothing can beat a well fought test series..The one in Australia and now this one ..The most skilfull form of cricket
- 15:26 (IST)Vikram Rathour Speaks !Here's what our batting coach had to say after yesterday's day of play without certain support staff members
Team performed well despite the absence of crucial members of the support staff: #TeamIndia Batting Coach Vikram Rathour #ENGvIND
- 15:24 (IST)Pre-Day Hurdle !A pre-day hurdle ahead of an exciting Day 5 for the Indian team
It all comes down to Day 5.
Who do you reckon will emerge victorious ?#ENGvIND
- 15:22 (IST)Amazing Day 5 On Our Hands !What an amazing final day we have on our handsAfter a good start by the England openers, the home team will be looking to go session by session in order to chase down the 368-run targetIndia, on the other hand, will be looking to take early wickets to jolt the run-chase
An exciting final day awaits!
What do you think will be the outcome of The Oval Test? #WTC23 | #ENGvIND
- 15:17 (IST)Hello And Welcome !Hello and Welcome to the Live Blog of Day 5 of the fourth Test match between England and India being played at The OvalAll three results are possible with both teams entering the final day with high hopes