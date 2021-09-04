India vs England 4th Test, Day 3 LIVE Updates: Indian Batsmen Look To Win Back Advantage For India
India vs England LIVE updates: Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul played will look to carry on from where they left off.
India will rely on their openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul once again as they look to move into the lead against England on Day 3 of the fourth Test at the Oval. After England scored 290, taking a first innings lead of 99 runs, Rohit and Rahul survived a good spell of bowling to see the visitors through to Stumps without any damage done to the wickets column. India come in to Day 3 trailing by 56 runs, and the in-form opening pair will be key to their ambitions in the match. England, who edged ahead thanks to half-centuries from Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes, will be confident in their bowling attack once again, after they dismissed India for just 191 in the first innings. (Live Scorecard)
India vs England 4th Test, Day 3 Live Updates From The Oval, London
- 15:40 (IST)Maiden - Woakes !Chris Woakes starts with a maiden as Rahul plays him cautiouslyIND 49/0 after 18 overs - Trail by 50 runs
- 15:35 (IST)Four !Rohit hits a superb straight drive off Anderson to get going6 runs off the first overIND 49/0 after 17 overs - Trail by 50 runsChris Woakes from the other end
- 15:30 (IST)Day 3 Begins !KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are in the middle as James Anderson starts proceedings for England on Day 3Rohit to take strikeIND 43/0 after 16.1 overs - Trail by 56 runs
- 15:25 (IST)The Rohit Sharma Show !Rohit Sharma completed 15,000 runs in international cricket across all formats yesterdayHasn't he come into his own in Test cricket latelyTeam India will be looking for some big runs from him today
Milestone - @ImRo45 breaches the 15K run mark in International Cricket.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/st5U454GS6— BCCI (@BCCI) September 3, 2021
- 15:23 (IST)Team India Raring To Go !Indian team forming their pre-day hurdle at The Oval
Hello and welcome to Day 3 of the 4th Test. #TeamIndia are currently 56 runs behind with all 10 second innings wickets in tact.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HE4Kx12EjI— BCCI (@BCCI) September 4, 2021
- 15:22 (IST)Exciting Day 3 Action !What an amazing Day 3 on our hands here !India started off really well in the second innings as they reached 43/0 at StumpsKL Rahul and Rohit Sharma looked much more comfortable as they overs went byOn the other hand England had their chances coming but failed to grasp as they were left frustrated after going 99 runs ahead in the first innings
- 15:12 (IST)Hello And Welcome !Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of Day 3 of the 4th Test between India and England being played at The OvalAn exciting day's of play is on our hands as the match remains well poised with no team having a clear advantage