India will be aiming to begin on a positive note, when they face England on Day 1 of the first Test match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, on Wednesday. It will be a tough challenge for Virat Kohli, considering India's recent defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. The Kane Williamson-led side won by eight wickets in the WTC final. Kohli also received plenty of criticism for his team selection in the WTC final. Against England, he will be hoping to not repeat those mistakes. Meanwhile, Joe Root will be relying a lot on his pacers and is expected to rotate between Stuart Broad and James Anderson, keeping their age in mind. Ben Stokes' absence will be a huge blow to England's ambitions against India. The all-rounder pulled out due to mental health issues. (LIVE SCORECARD)

1st Test Live Cricket Updates And Score, India (IND) vs England (ENG) From Trent Bridge, Nottingham