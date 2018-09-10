 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Twitter Lauds Alastair Cook For Scoring Century In Final Test

Updated: 10 September 2018 18:06 IST

Alastair Cook displayed his stellar batting skills in bringing up his 33rd Test century.

Alastair Cook scored a brilliant century making his farewell Test more memorable © AFP

Alastair Cook ensured his final Test innings got a fitting finale as he hit a fine century against India for England on Monday. Alastair Cook brought up his 33rd Test century off 210 deliveries to ensure England kept the dominance over the visitors in the fifth and final Test at The Oval. The 33-year-old English opener is also England's record run scorer. Social media was abuzz with praises for the England batsman after his batting heroics. Former and present cricketers posted congratulatory messages on their respective Twitter accounts.

Along with 33 Test hundreds, Cook also has 57 half-centuries to his name from 160 Test matches, highest being 294. The left-handed batsman also holds the world record of appearing in consecutive 158 Tests. Cook also became the 13th England cricketer and 40th overall to score a century in their career's last Test match.

Resuming his innings on 46, Cook alongside skipper Joe Root, played extremely well in trying conditions. The Indian bowlers tried their best to break the partnership between Cook and Root but failed. Cook's century was laced with 8 fours while Root took a more aggressive route hitting 11 fours and a solitary six for his unbeaten 92. After failing to open his account in the first inning, Root ensured he made amends with his fiery knock. England were 243/2, leading India by 283 runs at lunch.

Topics : Alastair Cook India Cricket Team England Cricket Team England vs India, 2018 England vs India, 5th Test Cricket
Highlights
  • Alastair Cook is one of England's best batsmen
  • He scored a brilliant century on his farewell Test
  • He had missed out on a ton in the first innings
