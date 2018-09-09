 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Will Review Performance After Team Manager Submits Report, Says Vinod Rai

Updated: 09 September 2018 15:08 IST

India conceded a series defeat to England, which has raised a number of questions on the team's performance.

India vs England: Will Review Performance After Team Manager Submits Report, Says Vinod Rai
Vinod Rai said that once the team manager submits his report, a view would be taken on it. © PTI

Commenting on the recent performance of the Indian cricket team in the ongoing Test series against England, Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai on Sunday said that once the team manager submits his report, a view would be taken on it. Rai told ANI, "I am not committing anything but there is always a review, once the team manager submits his report, we will take a view on it."

India conceded a series defeat to England, which has raised a number of questions on the team's performance. Although the team gained an upper hand in some sessions of the Test series, the batsmen have been inconsistent and the bowlers, who impressed with their tight lines, failed to zip past the lower-order of the English batsmen.

Currently, England have an unassailable 3-1 lead in the Test series. India had lost the first Test at Edgbaston by 31 runs, chasing a target of 194. While the Men in Blue were blown away at Lord's in the second game with an innings defeat and 159 runs, India bounced back with an improved performance to win the third Test in Nottingham by 203 runs.

However, in the fourth Test at Southampton, India had frittered the advantage they gained earlier in the first innings, with the English lower-order batsmen making merry in the second innings. Setting a target of 244, India were cruising at 123 for 3 at one stage, before collapsing to be all out for 184. It was the team's third consecutive defeat in England.

Currently, at the fifth and last Test at The Oval, India are in a spot of bother, with a score of 174 for 6, in reply to England's 332 in the first innings, and are trailing by 158 runs.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team England vs India, 2018 Cricket
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • England have an unassailable 3-1 lead in the Test series
  • India had lost the first Test at Edgbaston by 31 runs
  • India bounced back with an improved performance to win the third Test
Related Articles
Sanju Samson To Tie The Knot In December
Sanju Samson To Tie The Knot In December
England Pacer James Anderson Fined For Showing Dissent
England Pacer James Anderson Fined For Showing Dissent
India vs England Live Score, 5th Test Day 3: Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja Key As India Look To Limit Damage
India vs England Live Score, 5th Test Day 3: Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja Key As India Look To Limit Damage
India vs England: Ishant Sharma Equals Kapil Dev
India vs England: Ishant Sharma Equals Kapil Dev's Record In England
India vs England: Jos Buttler Reveals His Mantra For Batting In Test Cricket
India vs England: Jos Buttler Reveals His Mantra For Batting In Test Cricket
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 03 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.