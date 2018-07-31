India vs England: Virat Kohli's Willingness To Improve Sets Him Apart, Says Sachin Tendulkar

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is bracing up for a stern test in difficult English conditions and legendary Sachin Tendulkar believes that the 29-year-old will be able to reap the rewards of his hard work when the visitors take on hosts England in the first Test that commences at Edgbaston on Wednesday . Tendulkar is of the view that Kohli's constant willingness to improve himself and his game will augur well for the Indian captain in the years to come. "The best part about him is that the moment he realises there are areas he needs to work on he is immediately back in the nets working on those things," Tendulkar said of Kohli in an interview with Sky Sports.

"A player can only move forward if he accepts - and it requires a lot to accept and admit: 'Okay, these are the areas where I have not done well and I need to go out and change these things'."

During his last Test series in England in 2014, Kohli scored just 134 runs across 10 innings at an average of 13.40. Having augmented his already solid reputation since then, carving out a reputation as one of the best players in all formats of the game, Kohli will be keen to set the records straight this time around.

"He is in a good space," added Tendulkar. "All he needs to do is try and be in the same space. His method of preparing himself before a tour, before a game is really nice. He should continue with that.

"There are going to be ups and downs, there could be bad tours, but that's not the end of the world."

Ravi Shastri, the current India coach echoed similar sentiments. "The passion that he brings into the dressing room, wanting to play the game as a competitor, he wants to compete and it's like a disease," said Shastri. "People want to emulate him, youngsters want to be like him.

"There is no excuse in him, he won't leave a stone unturned. The effort will be maximum and then you will see the results. He doesn't want anything easy - if he wants a hundred it should be a tough hundred in tough conditions. That's what makes him different from a lot of other players.