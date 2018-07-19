Watch: Virat Kohli's Gesture Towards Fan Wins Hearts

Indian captain Virat Kohli has the largest fan base in the cricketing world. With his spectacular batting, the Indian run-machine has won a billion hearts. Whether it home or away tours, Virat Kohli loves interacting with his fans and makes them feel 'special'. While Team India was leaving for the Headingley cricket ground in Leeds for their third and final one-day international (ODI) against England, a few fans gathered outside the hotel to have a glimpse of their favourite cricketers. In a video posted by BCCI ahead of the third ODI, a fan was seen asking cricketers for their autographs but the cricketers directly went into the team bus. The lady also approached Mahendra Singh Dhoni but the former India skipper was seen signalling a no with his hand. Seeing the lady, Virat Kohli stopped and signed the autograph for her.

This is not the first time Kohli has greeted and acknowledged his fans.

During the Indian Premier League 2018, Kohli had greeted four kids, who were waiting for the Indian skipper in a team hotel.

Kohli spoke to the four little boys and signed autographs for them.

The Indian captain had posted a video on his Twitter handle.

"Always love meeting such confident kids. Such positive energy," Kohli's post read.

Always love meeting such confident kids. Such positive energy. ?? pic.twitter.com/HcVuCb7vQR — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 24, 2018

After winning the Twenty20 International series 2-1, India suffered a 1-2 defeat in the ODI series.

Recently, Kohli became the fastest to score 3,000 ODI runs as captain. Kohli took just 49 innings to reach the landmark of 3,000 ODI runs, 11 innings faster than the next best. He is trailed by South African cricketer AB de Villiers (60 innings), MS Dhoni (70 innings), Sourav Ganguly (74 innings), Greame Smith and Misbah-ul-Haq (83 innings) and Sanath Jayasuriya and Ricky Ponting (84 innings).

During the T20I series, Kohli had become the first Indian and the fastest player (56 innings) to reach the 2000-run mark in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). Kohli achieved this feat during the first of the three T20Is against England at Old Trafford, Manchester.