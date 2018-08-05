India vs England: Virat Kohli Should Strive For Consistency In Team Selection, Says Sourav Ganguly

India might have lost the first Test of the five-match Test series against England but former India skipper Sourav Ganguly is of the view that skipper Virat Kohli should not chop and change the playing XI after Edgbaston defeat. Ganguly, in his Instagram post, wrote, "One criticism for @Virat.Kohli is that he should give a consistent run to his batters & more time before dropping them. The failure against swing in English conditions can't be used as an excuse anymore as everyone knows that it's what you get when you come to England."

"You can't be excused all the time & we have lost before in 2011 & 2014. You've to bat well. It's a very well known fact that the ball will swing in England the same way as Australia is known for its pacy wickets. So if previously you've scored runs there is no reason you can't now."

India lost the series-opener by 31 runs as the Indian batsmen, except Kohli, failed to rise up to the occasion against the English attack.

Murali Vijay and Ajinkya Rahane contributed just 43 runs together in their two innings at Edgbaston.

"If you've to win a Test then everyone has to score runs," Ganguly wrote as he urged Vijay and Rahane to bat with more determination.

"This was the first Test in a 5 match series & I think this team has the capability to come back & play well. #AjinkyaRahane & #MuraliVijay will have to show some determination since they have scored runs in these conditions before," Ganguly added.

Kohli scored his maiden century on English soil and followed that with a fifty in the second innings.

Kohli's 22nd Test century and his 200-run tally in the Edgbaston Test has vaulted him to the top of the ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

He has dethroned Steven Smith, the former Australia captain, and is the first Indian to be No. 1 since Sachin Tendulkar in June 2011.

"The captain should give confidence to his players. It's his team & only he can change their mindset. He will have to sit with them & tell them that if he can do it so can they. He should give them time & tell them to go out & play without any fear.

"It is true that after continuous chopping & changing of the playing XI, players can get afraid that after all these years they've failed to garner the faith of the team management."