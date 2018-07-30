 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Alastair Cook Backs Adil Rashid To Handle Pressure Of India Test

Updated: 30 July 2018 22:19 IST

Alastair Cook said leg-spinner Adil Rashid is mature enough to handle the pressure.

Alastair Cook Backs Adil Rashid To Handle Pressure Of India Test
Alastair Cook backed Adil Rashid following his controversial recall to the England squad. © AFP

Former captain Alastair Cook says leg-spinner Adil Rashid is mature enough to handle the pressure following his controversial recall to the England squad for this week's first Test against India. Rashid was included in a 13-man squad for the Edgbaston game even though he has opted out of playing first-class County Championship cricket for Yorkshire this season. Michael Vaughan, another ex-England skipper, described the decision as a "stab in the back" for the county game while Yorkshire were unhappy with the move.

Asked if Rashid, 30, may find it difficult to give his best in England's 1,000th Test, which starts on Wednesday, Cook said: "I think probably in the past he would have.

"(But) over the last 18 months I think he's matured as a cricketer and improved since we last saw him in an England Test shirt.

"I think he'll be fine. Clearly he's going to be nervous but I genuinely think he will cope -- he's bowling brilliantly."

Cook voiced his sympathy for Rashid, who has had to deal with the fallout following his selection rather than being allowed to celebrate his first call-up since the last of his 10 Test caps in December 2016.

"I can understand why it's caused a bit of fuss," he said. "But you just have to get on with it and I think we should be concentrating on the positives rather than the negatives.

"We've got a different style of English spinner with a little bit of mystery to him, who's bowling really well."

Cook does not believe a significant precedent has been set to clear the way for what would be Rashid's first Test on home soil if he makes the team on Wednesday.

"I don't think it will happen very many times again," he said. "Obviously, (national selector) Ed (Smith) said you need to be playing red-ball cricket (to be selected in future) and I think that's right.

"But sometimes in exceptional circumstances, selection goes a different way than you would like -- and obviously Ed and the selectors have made a brave call."

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Alastair Cook Adil Rashid England vs India, 2018 Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Alastair Cook said Adil Rashid is mature enough to handle the pressure
  • Alastair Cook said Adil Rashid has been bowling brilliantly
  • Ed and the selectors have made a brave call, said Alastair Cook
Related Articles
Alastair Cook Backs Adil Rashid To Handle Pressure Of India Test
Alastair Cook Backs Adil Rashid To Handle Pressure Of India Test
India vs England: Kuldeep Yadav Is India
India vs England: Kuldeep Yadav Is India's X-Factor In England Series, Says Ajinkya Rahane
India vs England: ICC Congratulates England As They Prepare For Their 1000th Test Match
India vs England: ICC Congratulates England As They Prepare For Their 1000th Test Match
Virat Kohli Is Behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar In Batting Record In England
Virat Kohli Is Behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar In Batting Record In England
Head To Head: England Hold Upper Hand Against India In Home Test Matches
Head To Head: England Hold Upper Hand Against India In Home Test Matches
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 24 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.