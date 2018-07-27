Adil Rashid Slams Michael Vaughan, Says He Said 'Stupid Things' Earlier Too

Adil Rashid slammed former England captain Michael Vaughan for his comments after the leg-spinner was included in the 13-man squad for the first Test against India, to be played from August 1. Rashid said the ex-cricketers' views on his selection did not matter to him and there were a lot of former players who spoke 'nonsense' about the current England team players. "When I mentioned at the start of the year I will not be playing red-ball cricket, he (Vaughan) tweeted something then. He was being controversial and saying his stupid things then too. A lot of people have got no interest in what he says. It is about getting people to like what he says. I don't think he has an agenda against me. I played under and with him but sometimes ex-players come out and start talking nonsense about current players," Rashid was quoted as saying by BBC on Friday.

The 30-year-old Rashid, who has claimed 38 wickets at an average of 42.78 in 10 Tests for England, maintained that his lone aim is to stay focused on his cricket and there will always be a lot of haters who will not be happy about certain things but that does not concerns him.

"There will be people out there who are not happy. There will be haters, like the pundits who are saying it is a disgrace. That is not my fault," Rashid concluded.

Vaughan had presented Rashid with his first Test cap in 2015.