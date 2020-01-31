 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

2nd Test: Kusal Mendis Century Defies Zimbabwe As Sri Lanka Win Series

Updated: 31 January 2020 22:32 IST

Kusal Mendis frustrated Zimbabwe's hopes of a series-levelling win in Harare with a stubborn 116 not out as the second Test petered out to a draw.

2nd Test: Kusal Mendis Century Defies Zimbabwe As Sri Lanka Win Series
Kusal Mendis' 116 came off 233 balls and included 13 fours a six. © AFP

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis frustrated Zimbabwe's hopes of a series-levelling win at the Harare Sports Club Ground with a stubborn 116 not out as the second Test petered out to a draw on Friday. Sri Lanka's 10-wicket win in the first Test last week at the same venue meant they won the series 1-0. Zimbabwe faced just one ball in the morning which captain Sean Williams hit for six to bring up his half-century. He immediately declared setting Sri Lanka a challenging target of 361.

They lost the wickets of Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando for 47 and Angelo Mathews but Mendis' seventh Test century guided them through to the safety of a draw.

His 116 came off 233 balls and included 13 fours a six as Sri Lanka finished on 205 for three, still 156 runs short of victory.

"Zimbabwe showed a lot of character," said Sri Lanka captain Karunaratne. 

"It is hard to come back after losing the first Test but they played good cricket. We had to stay positive and bat the whole day."

Positive Zimbabwe

Rain and bad light had cut short Thursday's play but Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams chose not to declare on their overnight 241 for seven.

Instead they batted on for one ball which Williams hit for six to reach 247 for seven before he declared. Williams, who made a fine 107 in the first innings and spent much of the time off the field sick, finished 53 not out.

He then chose to open the bowling with spinner Sikandar Raza whose seven for 113 in the first innings and scores of 72 and 34 earned him the player of the match award. 

"Raza bowled exceptionally well," said Williams. "He gave us a chance. I am very proud of the way we played."

The pitch, however, looked a lot more benign and Raza failed to trouble the openers in his first seven-over spell.

The only wicket of the morning came at the other end when Karunaratne nibbled at a Carl Mumba delivery outside off-stump and edged through to wicketkeeper Donald Chakabva. 

Fernando had only added a single to his lunchtime 46 when he fell leg before to Raza and Zimbabwe regained some hope just before tea when Mathews slapped a delivery from Victor Nyauchi straight to Craig Ervine at silly mid-on. 

Mendis, however, dropped anchor and moved serenely to his seventh Test ton when he charged down the pitch to Raza and hit him back over his head for six. 

"The wicket was much slower than the first Test," said Mathews, who was named man of the series for the double century he scored in the first Test. "We had to grind and grind. Kusal had to bat brilliantly to save the match."

Mendis added 64 with Dinesh Chandimal, 13 not out from 75 balls, before Williams gave up the hunt.

Sri Lanka now host a white ball tour by the West Indies before England arrive for a two-Test series in March. Zimbabwe face a one-off Test in Bangladesh and a series of white ball games.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Cricket Team Balapuwaduge Kusal Gimhan Mendis Kusal Mendis Cricket Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kusal Mendis frustrated Zimbabwe's hopes of a series-levelling win
  • He scored a stubborn 116 not out as 2nd Test petered out to a draw
  • Sri Lanka had registered a 10-wicket win in first Test last week
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 27 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.