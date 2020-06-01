Yuzvendra Chahal is quite active on Instagram and never fails to entertain his fans with funny posts and amusing comments on someone else's post. On Sunday, when MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi did an Instagram Live chat with Rupha Ramani on Chennai Super Kings' handle, Yuzvendra Chahal made frequent appearances with lovable messages for the former India captain. "Mahanadhi Shankar for #Thala Ajith, @yuzi_chahal23 for #Thala Dhoni! #WhatteyFan," CSK captioned the screenshot of Yuzvendra Chahal's comments on Sakshi Dhoni's live chat.

Chahal wrote 'Thalla', 'Thalla one more time', 'Mahi, Mahi...' and 'CSK + emotions = Mahi Bhai (Thalla)' in the comments section. He also asked for the whereabouts of MS Dhoni as he commented: "Hello bhabhi where's Mahi bhai?"

During the chat, Sakshi opened up about her tweet that put an end to the rumours regarding MS Dhoni's retirement.

Recently, #DhoniRetires started trending on Twitter and Sakshi decided to clear the air with a tweet saying that the lockdown had made people "mentally unstable".

"It's only rumours ! I understand Lockdown has made people mentally unstable ! #DhoniRetires Get a life," read her tweet, which she later deleted.

Sakshi said she got to know about the hashtag from one of her close friends and that is when she decided to quash the rumours.

"One of my friends messaged me asked me what is going on? That hashtag (#DhoniRetires) has been trending since afternoon. I was like what is it, then I don't know something happened to me and it happened (the tweet) I deleted it, but the job was done, the message was put out," she said.

Sakshi also spoke on what Dhoni has been doing during this coronavirus-enforced lockdown, revealing that he has assembled seven bikes.