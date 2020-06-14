Yuzvendra Chahal took to his social media handles to share a throwback picture with former India captain MS Dhoni and fellow spinner in Team India, Kuldeep Yadav. In the picture, Chahal can be seen taking the field with Dhoni and Kuldeep. "A walk to remember", the leg-spinner captioned the image on Twitter. Soon after Chahal shared the picture, fans flooded the post with comments for the former India skipper. A fan called Dhoni "lion" while another user pointed out that Chahal seems to be really missing the wicketkeeper-batsman.

"You seem to be really missing The Thala @msdhoni," a fan said.

"Sher k sath bekhauf ghumne wale Sher hi hote h," another fan chipped in.

While fans praised MS Dhoni on Chahal's tweet, Kuldeep Yadav took to Instagram to react to Chahal's post.

Kuldeep left a heart emoji along with a globe one on Chahal's picture.

The 29-year-old leg spinner has been quite active on social media during the forced break from cricket due to the coronavirus pandmeic.

Recently, Chahal trolled Chris Gayle on Instagram when the West Indies batsman tried to take a cheeky dig at the India spinner.

Chahal had posted a video of him bowling an impressive leg-spinner to knock over Martin Guptill's off stump.

"You overstepped the line, No ball!! Umpire," Gayle left a comment on Chahal's post.

Chahal, who has played alongside Gayle in Indian Premier League during the left-hander's stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore, hilariously took a cheeky dig Gayle for his comment.

"haha uncle still last night effect?" Chahal replied.