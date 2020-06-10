India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan on Tuesday picked a combined India-Aghanistan XI. Indian cricketers dominated the side as only three Afghan players featured in the team. The two spinners were doing a live session on Instagram on Tuesday. The opening slots were reserved for the Men in Blue duo Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan while the number three spot went to Virat Kohli. For number four, Rashid named his countryman and right-handed batsman Rahmat Shah.

Swashbuckling batsman KL Rahul and wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni were picked for number five and six positions respectively. However, Dhoni has not played any professional cricket since the 2019 ICC World Cup semifinal against New Zealand. All-rounder Hardik Pandya filled the number seven spot while Rashid picked himself along with Mujeeb Ur Rahman as spinners.

The pace bowling department led by Jasprit Bumrah also featured speedster Mohammed Shami.

India-Afghanistan Combined XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rahmat Shah, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.