Yuvraj Singh Shares An Adorable Picture With Wife Hazel Keech, Calls Her "Super Cute"

Updated: 13 November 2018 21:57 IST

Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram to share the photo and called Hazel Keech"miss nerdy"

Yuvraj Singh last represented India against the Windies in an ODI match on June 30, 2017. © AFP

Out-of-favour India batsman Yuvraj Singh is busy spending quality time with his family and friends, and his Instagram handle bears testimony to it. He recently shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen having a good time with Ashish Nehra and his son. And on Tuesday, the 36-year-old shared an adorable picture with his wife Hazel Keech, and captioned it, “When she looks super cute. miss nerdy! @hazelkeechofficial.” The picture undoubtedly triggered a barrage of comments by fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yuvraj married the British-Mauritian model on November 30, 2016. Hazel, on many occasions has been spotted supporting Yuvraj from the stands during the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. 

Recently, Keech had opened up about the early troubles she faced with Yuvraj, precisely when he had resumed international cricket on a popular YouTube show Miss Field.

"We got married, and he had already started playing for the Indian team. So he had got picked for India again. We got married, had a honeymoon and boom...he was gone. And then, I really didn't see him for months," she had said.

Yuvraj made his last appearance on the international circuit against the Windies in a One-Day International (ODI) match on June 30, 2017. Since then, the middle-order batsman has struggled to find a way back in the Indian team. Yuvraj has played 40 Tests, 304 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 58 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for the country.

The southpaw has 8,701 runs to his name in the 50-over format at an average of 36.55. He has also bagged 111 wickets in the 50-over format. Yuvraj played an instrumental role in India's 2011 World Cup triumph, being adjudged the man of the series in the tournament.

Topics : India Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh Cricket
Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram to share the picture with wife Hazel Keech
  • Yuvraj married the British-Mauritian model on November 30, 2016
  • Yuvraj has played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India
