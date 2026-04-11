Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni shared the dressing room for a long period of time. Together, they were part of a golden era in Indian cricket that saw the national team win the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. MS Dhoni led the team in both marquee events, while Yuvraj was the Player of the Tournament on both occasions. In a recent podcast with former England captain Michael Vaughan, Yuvraj spoke about his favourite batting partner.

This is how the rapid-fire round went:

Interviewer: Quickfire questions to finish. What's your favourite format to watch and play?

Yuvraj: Test cricket. Always.

Interviewer: Teammate to bat with to save your life?

Yuvraj: Probably Tendulkar.

Interviewer: Favourite film?

Yuvraj: Ford v Ferrari.

Interviewer: Favourite actor?

Yuvraj: Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan.

Interviewer: Favourite country to play in?

Yuvraj: England and New Zealand.

Interviewer: Favourite sport outside cricket?

Yuvraj: Golf now.

Interviewer: Favourite Manchester United player?

Yuvraj: Past: Van Nistelrooy, Ronaldo. Now: Bruno Fernandes.

Interviewer: Favourite batting partner?

Yuvraj: MS Dhoni.

Interviewer: Favourite bowler to face?

Yuvraj: I'm not going to say that... I probably fancy my own bowling! Or Samit Patel.

Interviewer: Who's going to win the football World Cup?

Yuvraj: Definitely not you guys! My in-laws are from England, so I want England to win. But you guys - every time you get to the semi-finals... you won in '66. When was the next time? I want them to win because I watch the Premier League. Tell me why you guys don't win?

There is a popular story on social media that former IPL chairman Lalit Modi gifted Yuvraj Singh a car for his six sixes. Yuvraj Singh has now revealed the actual story.

"He said to me that if someone hits six sixes, I'm going to give him a Ferrari. It just happened, and I was like, 'Where's my Ferrari?' He promised a Porsche 911, and I asked, 'Where's my Porsche?' He said, 'You will get your car.' I asked, 'What if I win the next game? Do I upgrade to a Ferrari?' He said, 'No, no, no, you will only get a Porsche.' But I actually got my car from him," Yuvraj Singh said on The Overlap Cricket.

"I got a BMW M5. He did deliver. He is a man of his word."

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